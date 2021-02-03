Big Game Wednesday: Super Bowl a rematch between Chiefs, Buccaneers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s all systems go for Super Bowl 55 on Sunday! The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers already met this season in Tampa Bay.

It was an interesting game, as the Chiefs jumped out to a big lead early. It was Patrick Mahomes to Tyreek Hill, and there was nothing the Bucs could do to stop this combo.

The Bucs came back to life late in the game to make it close.

It is interesting, though, the Chiefs won that game by three. And what’s the spread for Sunday’s game? Chiefs favored by three.

The old man Tom Brady, at 143-years-old, is ready to roll.

“Not many people have played at my age? I’m hoping that you know I can give some of that wisdom to some of the younger players who want to do the same types of things as Patrick Mahomes,” said Brady.

“The biggest thing is going to be me just getting the ball out of my hands, going into the playmakers that I have around me. They have a really good defense, really good defensive line, linebackers and DBs, kind of the whole deal. And so for me, just trying to make positive plays,” said Mahomes.

An interesting site in Tampa: they’re putting fake fans (cardboard cutouts) in the seats. There will be around 22,000 real fans at the game.

Also, the Bucs will be the home team on Sunday — not just playing at home — but the actual home team. The NFL alternates home teams every other year, with the AFC in even-numbered years and the NFC in odd-numbered. That started in 1967 with the Green Bay Packers being the home team, when they beat the Chiefs in Super Bowl 1.