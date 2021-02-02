Big Game Tuesday: A different year, a different Super Bowl

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The countdown is on for the most unusual Super Bowl in NFL history, as the pandemic has changed everything. Some of us are even surprised the NFL made it to the big game.

With COVID-19 and all the dangers and precautions, testing and contact tracing, the NFL really did a nice job.

They said they would, and they made it.

There are some differences. The big parties and gatherings that are part of the week are gone or being done virtually. For example, the Kansas City Chiefs aren’t even getting to the Super Bowl site until Saturday. They’re treating it like a regular season game.

The Chiefs were being interviewed virtually. Head Coach Andy Reid, who won his first Super Bowl last year, is back, and as an old sage, he knows what it takes.

“You know, I’m not quite 66 yet, but I appreciate you advancing me just a little bit. I’m still part of the Geritol crew, though, and there is experience that comes with that,” Reid said. “And I guess they say wisdom with age, and that comes with it. But there are a lot of good young football coaches out there that I look forward to seeing continue to grow in this business. I mean, we’re lucky to have them in the National Football League.”