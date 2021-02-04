Big Game Thursday: Commissioner Goodell, The Weeknd talk to media prior to Super Bowl LV

TAMPA BAY (KLAS) — The big news coming from Tampa Bay Thursday was Commissioner Roger Goodell gave his pre–Super Bowl news conference.

In the sports world, NFL football is king.

If the owners are the emperors, then Thursday we heard from the king. Goodell laid out the plans. He is the voice, and what he is really pleased with, and we are sure a lot of fans are as well, there were no canceled games and the league made it to the Super Bowl.

“This was an extraordinary collective effort. There are so many people that had to work together to get this done. There were doubters obviously there are people that didn’t believe we could do it,” Commissioner Goodell said. “Obviously, we had a lot of unknowns ourselves, but we believe that staying on schedule and working towards trying to get 256 games done is we sort of say shorthand avoid the asterisk.

After the commissioner spoke, the halftime entertainment always gets a few minutes.

The Weeknd is honored to be this Sunday’s halftime entertainment.

”We built the stage within the stadium, also using the field, but we’re doing something we’ve never done before,” The Weeknd said. “We built the stage in the stadium but I’m not going to tell you anything else, because you’ll have to watch on Sunday.”