INDIANAPOLIS – Week 1 of the new NFL season provided plenty of headlines, but none bigger than the injury to New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The four-time league MVP tore his left Achilles tendon on the fourth play with his new team on Monday night. Zach Wilson, the team’s 2021 first-round pick, will be the Jets’ starting quarterback again when they visit Dallas on Sunday.

The meeting of unbeatens is “Big Game Bound’s” marquee matchup this week. Host Chris Hagan has the latest from New York, plus talks with Nexstar Silver Star Nation insider Mickey Spagnola about the Cowboys.

BGB also gets FOX Sports’ analyst Robert Smith’s take on the battle of rookie quarterbacks when second overall pick C.J. Stroud faces fourth pick Anthony Richardson as the Colts visit the Texans. Plus, the “Son of Sweetness” Jarrett Payton also gives his weekly picks.

“Big Game Bound” streams every Thursday at 12 p.m. ET during the regular season and playoffs and then every day at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas in February.