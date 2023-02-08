We’re just days away from Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona!

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles square off Sunday night.

Indy’s Chris Hagan and WGN’s Jarrett Payton will preview all things Super Bowl with live Big Game Bound coverage from Radio Row at the Phoenix Convention Center.

For Wednesday’s show, they’ll talk to a pair of Seattle Seahawks legends: Shaun Alexander, the hard-nosed running back who carried the team to a Super Bowl appearance during his MVP season, and Steve Largent, the Hall of Fame wide receiver who rewrote the record books during his prolific career.

This week, Big Game Bound streams at 1 p.m. ET weekdays through Saturday, with a two-hour gameday special on Super Bowl Sunday at 12 p.m. ET.

Here’s the rest of the Big Game Bound schedule for the week (all times Eastern):