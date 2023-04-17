LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The names of 11 of the 150 businesses selected as eligible subcontractors for all the work that needs to be done leading up to the city’s first Super Bowl were released Monday.

The Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee identified the businesses through an application process to find local, diverse choices to be involved — a go-to list for NFL vendors and event producers to find companies in Las Vegas.

The following businesses were on an abbreviated “Business Connect” list. The remaining companies were not named in a Monday news release:

Fresh Wata , Event Production

, Event Production Live Electric , Cable Wire Contractor

, Cable Wire Contractor Rika Arepa Express , Food & Beverage

, Food & Beverage Simply Pure , Food & Beverage

, Food & Beverage Direct Source Procurement , Sustainable Food Packaging

, Sustainable Food Packaging Any Occasion Baskets , Custom Florals

, Custom Florals KOR Building Group , General Contractor

, General Contractor Wedlow Maintenance , Janitorial Services

, Janitorial Services Larnell Alan Enterprises , Linens

, Linens Storyville RD , Event Videography

, Event Videography Cashman Photo, Event Photography

The program specifically requires eligible businesses to have at least 51% owned by a minority race, woman, disabled person, LGBTQ+ member or veteran.

8NewsNow.com interviewed Migdalia Davila of Rika Arepa Express, a Venezuelan food vendor, last week leading up to the expected announcement today. Davila made the cut.

“We are thrilled to welcome so many local businesses into the Business Connect program and showcase the phenomenal talent that resides within Las Vegas’ diverse business communities,” said Myisha Boyce, Chief Community Engagement Officer for the Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee.

“Las Vegas business owners and entrepreneurs have demonstrated their commitment, ability, and readiness to take on the biggest day in sports. For the next 10 months, the Business Connect team will provide support, guidance, and development opportunities to assist local suppliers and service providers in successfully competing for Super Bowl-related contracts,” Boyce said.