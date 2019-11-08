Sword & Shield: Raiders vs. Charges a division rivalry

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Oakland formerly Los Angeles and soon to be Las Vegas Raiders (that is what we call an NFL identity crisis) faced their division rivalry — the Los Angeles Chargers at the AFC West in Oakland Thursday.

Phillip Rivers played for the very last time right here in Oakland, this as his 15th start against the Raiders.

Raider Nation came out in force for this big game. 8 News Now also caught up with owner Mark Davis who highlighted the fun and excitement behind this division game through the years.

“Yes, it’s the AFC West, and it is exciting!” said Raiders team owner Mark Davis.

When asked about the possibility of a play-out push, Davis said, ” absolutely, its very real, absolutely, that’s what we’re here for.”

There are 3 more games left to be played in Oakland, of course Raider Nation was present and supportive as it has been for years.

Some Raider Nation fans expressed their thoughts about the soon departure of the team from Oakland.

“It’s kind of a hit in the gut for all of us die-hards, locally, it’s going to change the area, economically, and it will never be what it is in Mecca ever again– an end of an era,” said a fan.

Certainly an end of an era as the team will play 3 more times in Oakland.

Raiders won by a 2 point lead against the Los Angeles Chargers scoring 26 to 24 for the win.