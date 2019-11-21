Sword & Shield: Raiders traveling to New Jersey

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — According to Cynthia Frelund’s mathematical model used by the NFL, the Raiders probability of making the playoffs rises 11 percent.

Now 47 percent, it may rise even more next week because the Raiders are playing the Jets and the Raiders are favored in that game; they met two-years ago in Oakland this time they’re traveling to New Jersey and as John Gruden points out– it will not be easy.

The Jets have a decent quarterback and the defense sports is as solid as any in the league.

“They have a lot of good players. They put a lot of good players on that roster. Like you say, Darnold is getting healthy and playing good. Defensively they are really playing with confidence and a very, very aggressive style of play. It will be a challenge for us,” said Jon Gruden, Raiders head coach.

“It’s a very aggressive defense, they have good players, we’ll start there, they all can run, they all can hit and they all can tackle. They have a very aggressive scheme, they’re not afraid to load the box with the bare defense, that’s Greg Williams style,” added Gruden.

This Sunday the Jets host the Raiders at 10 a.m. on Channel 8.