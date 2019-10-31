Sword and Shield: Raiders anticipate warm welcome from fans in home game against the Detroit Lions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Raiders are back home, after a month of being away, Raiders coach Jon Gruden saying it’s great to be back home so he can at least take his wife out to dinner on Friday night.

This week the Raiders are hosting the Detroit Lions, this will be the first time the two teams have played in a regular season game in Oakland since 2011.

Detroit won that game, in fact they’ve won four straight in the series including a game in 2015 in Detroit but that was then and this is now and everything has changed.

“They’re doing a lot of things multiple no-back formations, they sprinkle the no huddle in there, they have some really good play-action passes, Stafford can scramble and he is a really a talented player, ” said Gruden.

Quarterback Derek Carr also expressed his excitement over returning home, saying “Oh, it’s going to be rowdy, I know that, I think our fans miss us, and I think we miss them, we need a home game, we need to see each other, that’s for sure, we miss one another, so I can’t wait to see our fans coming out that tunnel there’s nothing like it.”

This week will be the first of three straight weeks at home. Raiders will be hosting the Chargers next Thursday and then Cincinnati on Nov. 17.

8 News Now will be with the Raiders this weekend to show exactly how those fans missed their team.

