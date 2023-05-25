LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Game 4 of the Western Conference Final had its momentum shifts between the Golden Knights and Stars with plenty of action at both ends of the ice. In the end, the Stars staved off elimination.

Jason Robertson also added two goals for Dallas that countered the Golden Knights 1-goal leads throughout the night. Brayden McNabb’s cross-checking penalty gave the Stars the man advantage where Pavelski buried a one-timer from the right slot.

Jonathan Marchessault and William Karlsson scored for VGK and remained hot at the offensive end.

Game 5 will be Saturday at T-Mobile Arena with the faceoff set for 5:10 p.m.

Joe Pavelski’s overtime goal on the powerplay gave the Stars a 3-2 win on Thursday night.