Two-Minute Sports: Wednesday April 29, 2020

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The latest on the re-opening of sports leagues. Ron Futrell of 8 News Now talks specifically about the NBA and MLB.

Major League Baseball appears to be floating a plan to play in three locations; Arizona, Texas and Florida and begin its season July 4 and play without fans. Teams would be divided into three divisions and play largely in Spring Training facilities.

Now word on when, or if, the NHL will resume its season. The NBA wants to re-open training facilities in early May.

The Vegas Golden Knights will rebroadcast some of their classic games on AT&T Sportnet beginning Wednesday April 29 and will run through May 6.