LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Ron Futrell of 8 News Now talks about the recent NFL Power Rankings released by ESPN. The Raiders come in at 20th. Kansas City Chiefs are in the top spot.

Thursday is the 30th anniversary of the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels winning the National Championship in college basketball. Beating Duke 103-73 in Denver’s McNichols Arena. 8 News Now will broadcast a half-hour special Saturday at 6:30PM and 11:30PM to look back on the historic victory.