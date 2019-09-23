Two Minute Sports: Monday September 23, 2019

(LAS VEGAS) KLAS – Ron Futrell on 8 News Now talks about the Raiders loss at Minnesota and the Aces win over Washington. Also covered, the Vegas Golden Knights upcoming schedule and the Dodgers final regular season games of the season at Dodger Stadium.

The Raiders lost 34-13 at the Vikings and next up they play at Indianapolis. The Knights are 4-0 in preseason after a win over the San Jose Sharks. They play their final 3 preseason games at home beginning Wednesday against Colorado, then Friday against the LA Kings and Sunday against the Sharks.

The Aces of the WNBA play Tuesday at Mandalay Bay against Washington. Aces trail 2-1 in the best-of-five playoff series.