Two-Minute Sports; Friday March 27

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Ron Futrell of 8 News Now with Two-Minute Sports for this weekend. He talks about the possibility of NBA Playoff games in Las Vegas and the NFL going forward with its draft plans.

There has been speculation that the NBA would want to hold its playoffs in one central location, like Las Vegas, because of health concerns. This is considered a long shot, but the first round could be a tournament format with the finals being a best-of-five series, perhaps in the home area of the teams in the finals.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has said the draft will take place as schedule April 23-25th, but will be done as a ‘made for TV’ event only, and not with fans, as was planned for Las Vegas.