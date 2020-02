LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Former UNLV guard Marcus Banks joined Chris Maathuis, Sports Director on 8 News Now to talks about his past with the Rebels and his basketball camp in his hometown of Las Vegas.

Marcus and his business partner, Jesse Halberstadt are working to bring camps to the community that help young people build their lives in positive ways.

The camps are held at the Tarkanian Basketball Academy in Las Vegas. CLICK HERE to learn more about the MB3 Basketball Camps.