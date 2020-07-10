William Hill expects big sports betting weekend with UFC 251

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 14: UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman (L) punches Colby Covington in their welterweight title fight during UFC 245 at T-Mobile Arena on December 14, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Usman retained his title with a fifth-round TKO. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

UFC’s first-ever event from Fight Island is taking place tomorrow, and the UFC 251 card is absolutely loaded. Three title fights are on the docket, including the headliner of welterweight champion Kamaru Usman squaring off against Jorge Masvidal.

After Masvidal opened at +240 earlier this week, he has come all the way down to +190 vs. Usman (-220) at William Hill. The reason why? The main event underdog has been attracting unbelievable interest from William Hill bettors.

Masvidal has received 86% of the total number of tickets to win his bout, which leads all fighters on the UFC 251 card. He’s also gotten 78% of the total dollars wagered, including the biggest UFC 251 bet taken thus far at William Hill. A Nevada bettor put down $10,000 on Masvidal +220 for a total potential payout of $32,000.

To put the level of action on Masvidal into greater context, he’s generated 32% of the total number of tickets and 54% of the total dollars wagered among all moneyline bets for the 13 UFC 251 fights.

William Hill bettors are backing the underdog in the co-main event as well.

Max Holloway was priced as high as +195 this week in his rematch against featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. Holloway is currently +180, and has drawn 79% of the total number of tickets along with 64% of the total dollars wagered. Another Nevada bettor placed $5,000 on Holloway +185 for a total potential payout of $14,250.

In the third title showdown tomorrow night, Petr Yan and Jose Aldo will clash for the vacant bantamweight belt. Yan (-230) has the advantage in total dollars wagered at 60%, though it’s a 50-50 split between the two fighters for total number of tickets.

The fighter who has received the highest percentage of total dollars wagered is competing in the early prelims. Karol Rosa is -240 chalk against Vanessa Melo after being listed as low as -210. Rosa has captured 99% of the total dollars wagered for this bout, as well as 85% of the total number of tickets.

To see William Hill’s latest odds and trends for all 13 fights for Saturday’s UFC 251, which is available to bet in Nevada, New Jersey and Iowa, check out the full write-up on our website: https://www.williamhill.us/ufc-251-odds-trends-william-hill-bettors-all-over-underdogs-in-main-co-main-event/