Sportsbooks rebound with big weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Things are certainly not back to normal, but online sportsbooks were able to smile a bit over the weekend.
Three live sporting events led the way, UFC, NASCAR and the PGA with a special event. They were all hosted without fans in attendance, but bettors didn’t seem to care. There was more money bet on the Darlington 400 race than the Daytona 500 in February.
Prior to this weekend there was Russian table tennis leagues and Korean baseball on the betting menu.
Sportsbooks are hoping this is a sign of things to come and that other major sports, like the NHL, NBA and MLB will soon have games that bettors want to lay their money down on.