Sportsbooks rebound with big weekend

FILE – The betting line and some of the nearly 400 proposition bets for Super Bowl 50 between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos are displayed at the Race & Sports SuperBook at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on February 2, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The newly renovated sports book has the world’s largest indoor LED video wall with 4,488 square feet of HD video screens measuring 240 feet wide and 20 feet tall. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Things are certainly not back to normal, but online sportsbooks were able to smile a bit over the weekend.

Three live sporting events led the way, UFC, NASCAR and the PGA with a special event. They were all hosted without fans in attendance, but bettors didn’t seem to care. There was more money bet on the Darlington 400 race than the Daytona 500 in February.

Prior to this weekend there was Russian table tennis leagues and Korean baseball on the betting menu.

Sportsbooks are hoping this is a sign of things to come and that other major sports, like the NHL, NBA and MLB will soon have games that bettors want to lay their money down on.