Sports books win $12.57 million on Super Bowl bets, down from last year

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates winning Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sports books in Nevada won $12.57 million on Super Bowl wagers this year, according to figures from the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won, 31-9, over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Bets on the game totaled slightly more than $136 million, with Nevada’s 184 sports books winning 9.2%.

It was the fourth-biggest win for sports books in the past 10 years. Sports books won $19.6 million in 2014, and $18.7 million last year when the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers.

The lowest win total over the past 10 years — $1.17 million — came on the Philadelphia Eagles’ 41-33 win over the New England Patriots in 2018.

