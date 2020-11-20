Sports bettor Lem Banker dies at 93

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Local Las Vegas sports betting icon Lem Banker has passed away at 93. A friend of 8 News Now, Banker would give picks each week and tell a joke at local news stations for decades, often with his favorite pet by his side.

The multi-millionaire made a living betting sports. Banker had newspapers across the country run his picks and authored a few books on sports betting. His biggest win was when Buster Douglas beat Mike Tyson

He was also know for donating to local charities. Sports reporter Ron Futrell of 8 News Now recalls a time when Lem made a donation to help his special needs son, “We were doing a telethon and Lem was watching. He called in and made a substantial sports bet for charity in the name of my son, Troy. I’ve never forgotten Lem’s generosity”

