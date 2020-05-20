South Point reveals odds for Tiger vs. Phil II on May 24

LAS VEGAS, NV – NOVEMBER 23: Tiger Woods plays his shot from the 13th tee as Phil Mickelson looks on during The Match: Tiger vs Phil at Shadow Creek Golf Course on November 23, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images for The Match)

The sportsbook at South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa has announced odds for the highly anticipated Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson: The Match II on Sunday, May 24. The rematch will feature legendary professional quarterbacks Tom Brady and Peyton Manning joining the golf superstars. Mickelson and Brady will face off against Woods and Manning in team match play.

Current Odds (as of May 20, 2020)