Six-figure bets increasing in Week 4 of NFL

Sports Betting

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – Week  4 of the NFL kicked off Thursday night with two 0-3 teams looking to avoid the NFL abyss.

In the battle of winless teams, the Broncos and Jets engaged in an entertaining affair that saw Denver prevail 37-28. The betting volume was low but has picked up leading into the weekend. The MGM Sportsbook has taken two six-figure bets on road favorites, but where do the Raiders stand in their game against the Buffalo Bills?

8 News Now Sports anchor Ron Futrell has the story and takes us inside the MGM Grand.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HIGH SCHOOL SCORES

Don't Miss

Trending Stories