Raiders showing betting interest in AFC West

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Sports books throughout Las Vegas are feeling the crunch of having no (or very, very little) sports to bet on right now. “Futures” bets are seeing some action because gamblers like to place bets on a team odds to win the Super Bowl, or their Division.

In the AFC West, the Las Vegas Raiders (17/2 to win the AFC West) are getting the most action, according to William Hill sports betting app. More than half (54%) of the betting tickets placed on AFC West teams are going for the Raiders.

In the NFC West, bettors are going with the Arizona Cardinals as a long-shot (12-1). Most of the money and tickets are going the Cardinals direction.