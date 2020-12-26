Raiders enter game against Dolphins as home underdogs

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There are only two weeks left in the NFL regular season.

This is the time of year — the time of season, if you will — when teams and sports books are thinking about the playoffs.

And what do you know, two playoff teams — the Rams and the Steelers, both heavy favorites in their games — lost to heavy underdogs last weekend.

“The old cliche, any team on any given Sunday,” said Jeff Stoneback, BetMGM director of trading. “But it is unusual for two big underdogs like that to win straight up in the same week. Last week. If you threw $100 parlay moneyline parlay on those two teams, your $100 What got you back $8,000.”

And then you have the Raiders, who are right around 3-point underdogs at home against Miami this weekend.

“The number will probably change if (Derek) Carr is gonna play. He’s questionable right now,” Stoneback said. “We opened the game at Miami, 2 1/2. It’s gone up to 3. So if Carr comes in that game may go back down to 2 1/2. But right now apparently everybody thinks it’s going to be (Marcus) Mariota.”

The Raiders and the Dolphins Saturday night with playoff hopes hanging in the balance here at Allegiant Stadium.