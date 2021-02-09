NHL jumps into sports betting partnership

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The world of sports and sports betting continues its rapid-fire change. Not long ago sports leagues and franchises wanted nothing to do with the sports betting industry, now they are all striking major deals with gambling interests.

The NHL is the latest to do so by announcing a multi-year deal with PointsBet, a global sports betting operation.

“As the sports betting landscape evolves at a rapid pace, we continue to develop unique, strategic alliances within the sports gaming industry,” said Keith Wachtel, NHL Chief Business Officer and Senior Executive Vice President. “Our partnership with PointsBet brings to life our collaboration with our valued media partners and we look forward to enhancing our fan engagement opportunities in concert with both PointsBet and NBC. We are proud to welcome PointsBet to the NHL family.”

“PointsBet is thrilled to become an official sports betting partner of the National Hockey League,”commented Johnny Aitken, CEO of PointsBet USA.“The NHL’s on-ice product provides fans with captivating, nonstop action – it is a privilege to join forces with the NHL and its forward-thinking team, complementing that action with PointsBet’s sports betting product, the fastest sports betting app in market. We are excited to further elevate fan engagement via offering the most markets in the world for each NHL game, including our exclusive PointsBetting product, and enhance TV and digital integrations with mutual partners like NBC Sports.”

PointsBet will now be able to use NHL logos as part of its promotions and the NHL will integrate point spreads from PointsBet into its games. The deal begins during this current 2021 NHL season