NFL partners with “approved” sports books

LAS VEGAS, NV – JANUARY 26: A general view shows the Race & Sports SuperBook at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino before 400 proposition bets for Super Bowl LI between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots were posted on January 26, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – There was a time, not long ago, that the NFL would allow no association with sports betting, sports books or anything close to the gambling business. Of course, most people in Las Vegas felt that was hypocritical because the NFL benefited greatly from sports betting, legal and illegal, with increased TV ratings. Oh, how times have changed. The NFL has announced a partnership with what they are calling “approved” sports books.

FOX Bet, BetMGM, PointsBet, and WynnBET are now Approved Sportsbook Operators for the 2021 NFL season. These agreements make all four operators eligible to purchase NFL in-game commercial units and other select NFL media inventory.

This past April, the NFL announced its first-ever U.S. sportsbook partnerships with Caesars Entertainment, DraftKings and FanDuel. As part of those deals, in addition to having the exclusive right to leverage NFL marks within the sports betting category, integrate into NFL O&O properties, and activate around retail and online sports betting, Caesars Entertainment, DraftKings and FanDuel may also leverage their Approved Sportsbook Operator status to secure premium NFL advertising inventory during games and around ancillary programming. No sportsbooks outside of these seven operators will be permitted to purchase this select NFL advertising and media inventory.