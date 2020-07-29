NBA Eastern Conference Odds – WilliamHill.com

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 3: Ted Leonsis talks to the media during a press conference announcing Monumental Sports & Entertainment partnering with betting and gaming company William Hill U.S. to create the first sportsbook at a professional sports venue in the United States at Capital One Arena on October 3, 2019 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images)

The NBA’s resumed season is back tomorrow, as the Jazz and Pelicans square off on Thursday night from Orlando followed by a showdown between the Lakers and Clippers.

William Hill will be providing the latest NBA futures insight leading up to tip-off, starting with the odds and trends for 2019-20 Eastern Conference futures.

The Bucks are favored to come out of the East at -230 after originally opening at 6/5. The Celtics and the defending champion Raptors are neck-and-neck at 11/2 and 6/1 respectively, with the 76ers close behind at 8/1.

The biggest mover over the past month has been the Nets, shifting from 60/1 to 150/1 to make it to the NBA Finals.

Besides being atop the board in Eastern Conference futures, Milwaukee also leads the way in total dollars wagered. The Bucks have captured 34% of the total dollars wagered, which includes one Nevada bettor putting down $14,250 on Bucks -190 for a potential total payout of $21,750. That is the largest Eastern Conference future taken at William Hill thus far.

Yet, there are two teams who surpass the Bucks in total number of tickets. The Celtics are tops in that department, receiving 23% of the total number of tickets. The 76ers are next at 19%, with the Bucks and Heat each attracting 12%.

Boston also ranks second in total dollars wagered at 15%, followed by the 76ers at 13%. Meanwhile, the Raptors are fifth in total number of tickets (10%) and sixth in total dollars wagered (8%).

The Wizards are the biggest long shots to emerge from the Eastern Conference at 750/1, yet they’ve still drawn some notable wagers. One of them has the largest potential payout for any Eastern Conference future, as another Nevada bettor placed $200 on Wizards 1250/1. If Washington advances to the NBA Finals, that wager would pay out $250,200.

Check out William Hill’s latest odds and trends for 2019-20 NBA Eastern Conference futures, which are available to bet in Nevada, New Jersey and Iowa. Also, make sure to be on the lookout for our dive into the Western Conference tomorrow.