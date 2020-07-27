Latest MLB odds from William Hill

The first weekend of the MLB season is in the books, and there are several games in store for Monday. Before we dive into today’s slate, let’s recap the past few days.

There weren’t any opening series sweeps, as this is the first season since 1954 where no MLB team has started off 3-0.

After dropping their first two games against the Cardinals, the Pirates entered the win column on Sunday after a 5-1 victory. One William Hill Nevada bettor placed a $30,000 wager on Pirates +128 for a total payout of $68,400, the largest one thus far for this MLB season.

The most surprising series was between the Giants and Dodgers, where World Series co-favorite Los Angeles was defeated in two of three games at home. Another Nevada bettor put down $27,221.90 on Giants +140 InPlay for last night’s contest, and received a total payout of $65,332.55 following San Francisco’s 3-1 victory.

The first contest on today’s 10-game slate is the end of a four-game series between the Athletics and Angels at 3:40 p.m. ET/12:40 p.m. PT. The A’s have taken two of the first three games against their AL West foe, and are favored at -110 with Chris Bassitt on the mound. Meanwhile, the Angels are at even-money odds and will send out Griffin Canning.

One notable MLB bet taken at William Hill for today’s action comes from this game as well, where one New Jersey bettor placed a $2,000 wager on Angels -105 for a potential total payout of $3,904.

The biggest favorite of the day is the Astros, who are -230 chalk against the Mariners (+205) after falling 7-6 to Seattle yesterday. Josh James will be on the hill for the Astros, while Kendall Graveman will start for the Mariners. After this affair, Houston will host the Dodgers in a battle between the 2017 World Series participants.

