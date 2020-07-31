Golden Knights favorites in latest Stanley Cup odds

FILE – In this Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, file photo, fans pose below the NHL league logo at a display outside Falcon Stadium before an NHL Stadium Series outdoor hockey game between the Los Angeles Kings and Colorado Avalanche, at Air Force Academy, Colo. The NHL Players’ Association’s executive board is voting on a 24-team playoff proposal as the return-to-play format, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press, late Thursday, May 21, 2020. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

The NHL season is back tomorrow, with 24 teams still alive in the quest for the Stanley Cup.

Before the players return to the ice in Toronto and Edmonton, let’s look at William Hill’s latest odds and trends for 2019-20 Stanley Cup futures.

There were two co-favorites with 11/2 odds when William Hill re-released this futures market in late May: the Bruins and Golden Knights. Boston and Vegas have stayed in the pole position at the same number, followed by the Lightning at 6/1 and the Avalanche at 7/1.

The defending Stanley Cup champion Blues are tied for the fifth-lowest odds at 8/1 with the Capitals, who won it all two years ago.

Yet, the team who has seen its odds improve the most over the past two months hasn’t lifted Lord Stanley in over 50 years. After re-opening at 22/1, the Maple Leafs’ price has dropped all the way down to 12/1, which is tied with the Stars for the eighth-lowest odds.

Moving onto which teams have created the most interest from William Hill bettors, the co-favorites lead the way in terms of total number of tickets. The Golden Knights are tops at 12%, with the Bruins next at 7%. Four teams have captured 6% of the total number of tickets: the Lightning, Avalanche, Capitals and Rangers (50/1).

The Capitals, though, do rank first in total dollars wagered at 12%, just edging the Golden Knights at 11%. That includes one New Jersey bettor who placed $20,000 on Washington 9/1 for a total potential payout of $200,000, the largest one as of now at William Hill.

Three teams have generated 8% of the total dollars wagered: the Lightning, Maple Leafs and Avalanche. Toronto has also attracted a noteworthy futures wager, as a Nevada bettor put down $5,000 on Maple Leafs 18/1 for a total potential payout of $95,000.

In terms of long shots, another Nevada bettor has $600 on the Blackhawks at 150/1 for a total potential payout of $90,600. Chicago currently has 75/1 odds to win its first Cup since 2015.

Check out William Hill’s latest odds and trends for 2019-20 Stanley Cup futures, which are available to bet in Nevada, New Jersey and Iowa.

ODDS TO WIN 2019-20 STANLEY CUP @WILLIAMHILLUSCURRENT ODDS (7/31/20)
BOSTON BRUINS11/2
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS11/2
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING 6/1
COLORADO AVALANCHE 7/1
ST. LOUIS BLUES17/2
WASHINGTON CAPITALS 17/2
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS10/1
TORONTO  MAPLE LEAFS12/1
DALLAS STARS12/1
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS15/1
EDMONTON OILERS30/1
NASHVILLE PREDATORS35/1
VANCOUVER CANUCKS35/1
CALGARY FLAMES45/1
NEW YORK ISLANDERS50/1
CAROLINA HURRICANES50/1
ARIZONA COYOTES50/1
NEW YORK RANGERS50/1
WINNIPEG JETS55/1
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS55/1
MINNESOTA WILD55/1
FLORIDA PANTHERS60/1
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS75/1
MONTREAL CANADIENS100/1

Top 10 Most Popular NHL Future Bets by % of Total $’s Wagered to win 2019-20 Stanley Cup

TO WIN 2019-20 STANLEY CUP @WILLIAMHILLUS% of Total Dollars Wagered
WASHINGTON CAPITALS12%
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS11%
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING8%
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS8%
COLORADO AVALANCHE8%
BOSTON BRUINS7%
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS5%
NEW YORK RANGERS5%
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS4%
ST. LOUIS BLUES4%

Top 10 Most Popular NHL Future Bets by % of Total # of tickets to win 2019-20 Stanley Cup

TO WIN 2019-20 STANLEY CUP @WILLIAMHILLUS% of Total # of Tickets
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS12%
BOSTON BRUINS7%
WASHINGTON CAPITALS6%
COLORADO AVALANCHE6%
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING6%
NEW YORK RANGERS6%
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS5%
NEW YORK ISLANDERS5%
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS5%
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS4%

