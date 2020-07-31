Golden Knights favorites in latest Stanley Cup odds

FILE – In this Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, file photo, fans pose below the NHL league logo at a display outside Falcon Stadium before an NHL Stadium Series outdoor hockey game between the Los Angeles Kings and Colorado Avalanche, at Air Force Academy, Colo. The NHL Players’ Association’s executive board is voting on a 24-team playoff proposal as the return-to-play format, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press, late Thursday, May 21, 2020. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

The NHL season is back tomorrow, with 24 teams still alive in the quest for the Stanley Cup.

Before the players return to the ice in Toronto and Edmonton, let’s look at William Hill’s latest odds and trends for 2019-20 Stanley Cup futures.

There were two co-favorites with 11/2 odds when William Hill re-released this futures market in late May: the Bruins and Golden Knights. Boston and Vegas have stayed in the pole position at the same number, followed by the Lightning at 6/1 and the Avalanche at 7/1.

The defending Stanley Cup champion Blues are tied for the fifth-lowest odds at 8/1 with the Capitals, who won it all two years ago.

Yet, the team who has seen its odds improve the most over the past two months hasn’t lifted Lord Stanley in over 50 years. After re-opening at 22/1, the Maple Leafs’ price has dropped all the way down to 12/1, which is tied with the Stars for the eighth-lowest odds.

Moving onto which teams have created the most interest from William Hill bettors, the co-favorites lead the way in terms of total number of tickets. The Golden Knights are tops at 12%, with the Bruins next at 7%. Four teams have captured 6% of the total number of tickets: the Lightning, Avalanche, Capitals and Rangers (50/1).

The Capitals, though, do rank first in total dollars wagered at 12%, just edging the Golden Knights at 11%. That includes one New Jersey bettor who placed $20,000 on Washington 9/1 for a total potential payout of $200,000, the largest one as of now at William Hill.

Three teams have generated 8% of the total dollars wagered: the Lightning, Maple Leafs and Avalanche. Toronto has also attracted a noteworthy futures wager, as a Nevada bettor put down $5,000 on Maple Leafs 18/1 for a total potential payout of $95,000.

In terms of long shots, another Nevada bettor has $600 on the Blackhawks at 150/1 for a total potential payout of $90,600. Chicago currently has 75/1 odds to win its first Cup since 2015.

Check out William Hill’s latest odds and trends for 2019-20 Stanley Cup futures, which are available to bet in Nevada, New Jersey and Iowa.

ODDS TO WIN 2019-20 STANLEY CUP @WILLIAMHILLUS CURRENT ODDS (7/31/20) BOSTON BRUINS 11/2 VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS 11/2 TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING 6/1 COLORADO AVALANCHE 7/1 ST. LOUIS BLUES 17/2 WASHINGTON CAPITALS 17/2 PHILADELPHIA FLYERS 10/1 TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS 12/1 DALLAS STARS 12/1 PITTSBURGH PENGUINS 15/1 EDMONTON OILERS 30/1 NASHVILLE PREDATORS 35/1 VANCOUVER CANUCKS 35/1 CALGARY FLAMES 45/1 NEW YORK ISLANDERS 50/1 CAROLINA HURRICANES 50/1 ARIZONA COYOTES 50/1 NEW YORK RANGERS 50/1 WINNIPEG JETS 55/1 COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS 55/1 MINNESOTA WILD 55/1 FLORIDA PANTHERS 60/1 CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS 75/1 MONTREAL CANADIENS 100/1

Top 10 Most Popular NHL Future Bets by % of Total $’s Wagered to win 2019-20 Stanley Cup

TO WIN 2019-20 STANLEY CUP @WILLIAMHILLUS % of Total Dollars Wagered WASHINGTON CAPITALS 12% VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS 11% TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING 8% TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS 8% COLORADO AVALANCHE 8% BOSTON BRUINS 7% PITTSBURGH PENGUINS 5% NEW YORK RANGERS 5% PHILADELPHIA FLYERS 4% ST. LOUIS BLUES 4%

Top 10 Most Popular NHL Future Bets by % of Total # of tickets to win 2019-20 Stanley Cup