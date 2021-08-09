First on-site sports book arrives in Phoenix

FILE – In this Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, file photo, fans arrive prior to an NFL football game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Governor Doug Ducey and the Arizona Department of Health Services announced Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, that Arizona will open a 24/7 vaccination site Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 at State Farm Stadium to dramatically expand the availability of COVID-19 vaccine doses in the Phoenix metropolitan area. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – You knew this was bound to happen. Betting onsite at sporting events is a regular occurrence in Europe, but has never been allowed in the United States, until now. BetMGM announced today partnerships with Gila River Hotels & Casinos and the Arizona Cardinals for retail and online sports betting, establishing its first relationships in the state of Arizona.

“Arizona sports fans are extremely passionate and we’re confident they’ll enjoy the BetMGM experience,” said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt. “Gila River Hotels & Casinos and the Arizona Cardinals represent the state’s premier casino destinations and sports franchise, making them the ideal partners for us.”

To date, no sports books have been placed at stadium locations in Nevada, but most think that will soon happen.