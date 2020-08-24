ESPN, Caesars Entertainment debut new 4K Las Vegas studio

Las Vegas, NV – March, 10, 2020: The set of The Daily Wager at the ESPN Las Vegas Studio (Photo by Al Powers / ESPN Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Monday, ESPN and Caesars Entertainment, Inc. debuted their new studio located at the LINQ. The 6,000-square-foot facility will be used to produce segments for SportsCenter and digital platforms.

ESPN plans to expand its content with Caesars to bring more Vegas-exclusive sports betting and entertainment news to fans around the world.

The state-of-the-art facility includes three studios and features 12 cameras, including two exterior robotic cameras.

It’s ESPN’s first studio built to fully support native 4K, and will launch in 1080p. ESPN says it will serve as the hotbed of ESPN’s sports betting-themed content for linear, digital and social shows.

The studio will also play a vital role during major sporting events.

Las Vegas, NV – March, 10, 2020: The ESPN Las Vegas Studio (Photo by Al Powers / ESPN Images)

Las Vegas, NV – March, 10, 2020: The set of SportsCenter at the ESPN Las Vegas Studio (Photo by Al Powers / ESPN Images)

ESPN is also moving its sports betting news and information program Daily Wager to the new LINQ studio beginning Tuesday, Sept. 8.

The company is also launching a sports betting-themed digital show this fall, with new episodes three days a week on ESPN social platforms.

“The debut of the all-new ESPN studio at The LINQ Hotel + Experience is a testament both to Las Vegas’ position as the sports betting capitol of the world and its transformation into a sports city. With the marquee location of the studio right at the heart of the Strip, we’re excited to see the unique programming that could only be produced here in Las Vegas.” Chris Holdren, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. Co-President of Caesars Sports

“The appetite for sports betting content continues to grow among fans,” said Connor Schell, EVP of Content, ESPN. “Our new studio will not only operate as the headquarters for that content, but it will also anchor our year-round presence in Las Vegas – a city that has become a destination for the biggest events in sports. The LINQ studio allows us to meaningfully cover the lineup of major events on the horizon with our league partners like UFC and Top Rank, the NFL regular season with the Las Vegas Raiders – beginning with the Monday Night Football home opener on Sept. 21 – the Las Vegas Bowl, the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights, NBA Summer League, and the rescheduled NFL Draft in 2022.”