Dodgers vs. Rays; World Series betting preview

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger celebrates his home run with Enrique Hernandez against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning in Game 7 of a baseball National League Championship Series Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Arlington, Texas.(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Whether it’s the start of a championship series tonight or an early look at weekend odds, there’s plenty of excitement this week in sports. Here are William Hill’s latest odds and trends.

This year’s Fall Classic features one team in pursuit of its first-ever championship and the other looking to capture its first World Series in 32 years.

The Dodgers are currently -220 at William Hill to win it all for the first time since 1988 after opening at -210, while the Rays are listed at +190.

“We’re in bad shape with the Dodgers and we’re in good shape with the Rays, so we wanted to be higher on the Dodgers for the series price,” said Nick Bogdanovich, Director of Trading for William Hill US. “But the money came in on the Dodgers anyway. The public just loves betting the Dodgers this season. They’re around 3.5 times more money in the futures book than the Rays and closer to 2.5 times for tickets.”

The Dodgers have been near or atop William Hill’s World Series futures board since the odds were first released on October 31, 2019. Los Angeles opened with the third-lowest odds at +600, only trailing the Astros at +450 and Yankees at +500. On Opening Day, the Dodgers and Yankees were co-favorites at +350. Then on the first day of the postseason, the Dodgers were alone at the top at +250.

Meanwhile, the Rays opened right in the middle with the 15th-lowest odds to win the 2020 World Series at 28/1. On Opening Day, Tampa Bay was tied for the seventh-lowest odds at 18/1 with the Nationals, Mets and Angels. The Rays’ odds continued to drop, as they were tied with the Yankees and Twins at 10/1 (fourth-lowest) heading into the postseason.

In terms of biggest World Series futures payouts, there will be a couple bettors really sweating the result of this head-to-head. One Nevada bettor put $15,108.80 on Dodgers +275 for a total potential payout of $56,658, while another Nevada bettor placed $2,000 on Rays 18/1 for a total potential payout of $38,000.

For Game 1 tonight (8:11 p.m. ET/5:11 p.m. PT on FOX), Clayton Kershaw will take the mound for the Dodgers and will go up against Rays ace Tyler Glasnow. Los Angeles is -159 chalk to take Game 1 at William Hill with Tampa Bay at +149. The two teams opened at -170 and +155 respectively. Additionally, the total is set at 7.5 with the under priced at -120 and the over at even-money odds.

It’s been pretty divided as of now at William Hill on which team will start with a 1-0 series lead. The Rays have the advantage in total number of tickets at 64%, yet it’s the Dodgers who have the edge in total dollars wagered at 56%. William Hill bettors, though, are much more aligned on the total, as the over has attracted 68% of the total number of tickets and 64% of the total dollars wagered.

Check out William Hill’s latest odds and trends for Game 1 of the World Series between the Dodgers and Rays below as well as both teams’ World Series futures movement over the past year.