Chiefs 3 point favorites over Buccaneers in Super Bowl 55

TAMPA, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 29: A general view of the game in the second quarter between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on November 29, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Tom Brady will play in his 10th Super Bowl on Sunday February 7th and he will go into the game as an underdog. The Kansas City Chiefs are 3 point favorites over Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers to win back-to-back NFL championships. Oddsmakers expect a high scoring Super Bowl with the total points scored at 57.

Brady played his first nine Super Bowls with the New England Patriots, winning 6 of them.

This year’s Super Bowl will be played in front of a partial crowd (22,000 fans) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay. It marks the first time a team has played in their home stadium for the game.

Brady’s Bucs upset the Green Bay Packers 31-26 thanks, in part, to a couple of controversial pass interference calls that went in the Buccaneers favor. The Kansas City Chiefs downed the Buffalo Bills 38-24 in Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs, with QB Patrick Mahomes are the defending Super Bowl Champs.

In Week 12 (November 29) of the NFL season the Chiefs beat the Buccaneers by 3 points, 27-24 in Raymond James Stadium.