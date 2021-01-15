Big weekend on tap for Vegas sportsbooks with NFL playoffs in full swing

Detail view of NFL shield logo on the wall of the stadium during the third quarter of an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Indianapolis Colts, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Buffalo won the game 27-24. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With some great NFL games this weekend, there are plenty of betting storylines for the teams still in the postseason.

There are eight teams left in the NFL playoffs.

There are two games on Saturday, two games on Sunday.

The Bills and the Ravens play Saturday evening, while the Rams and the Packers kick off the Saturday action earlier in the day.

So far, all the small bets are going with the Packers, with the big money taking the Rams.

“Public is still on the Packers. Actually, the money is about equal right now that public money, we have written five times as many tickets on the Packers as we have the Rams, but you know the rams were able to control contain Russell Wilson and DK Metcalf so we’ll see if they can do it again at Green Bay with the Packers here and Aaron Rodgers,” said Jeff Stoneback of BetMGM.

An interesting point here is that with casino betting down tremendously right now because of fears over coronavirus, sports betting is actually breaking records.

“People come into town, they’re not going to go out and spend $500 at the club and $200 on a show so they’ve got some extra money,” Stoneback said. “This is the only entertainment, so they throw it down on the sports events and we’ve seen that in the record number of handles we’ve had the last three months.”

Then you have the Sunday matchups — Cleveland takes on Kansas City in the early game on Channel 8.

By the way, the Raiders beat both of those teams this year.

Then Sunday night, there is the great quarterback matchup — Brady takes on Brees as the Bucs travel to New Orleans against the Saints.