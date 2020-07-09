Betting odds on PGA’s Workday Charity Golf Tournament beginning Thursday

DUBLIN, OHIO – JULY 08: General view of a tee marker during a practice round for the Workday Charity Open at Muirfield Village Golf Club on July 08, 2020 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The first leg of the Muirfield Village Golf Club doubleheader is commencing soon, as the inaugural Workday Charity Open tees off tomorrow. The Workday Charity Open precedes next week’s 2020 Memorial Tournament at the same course.

A few golfers at or near the top of William Hill’s odds board have attracted the most interest thus far from bettors.

Co-favorite Justin Thomas (10/1 odds) leads all golfers with 10% of the total dollars wagered to win the first-time tournament. That includes one Nevada bettor putting down a $1,000 wager on Thomas 10/1 for a potential total payout of $11,000, which is the biggest Workday Charity Open futures bet taken thus far at William Hill.

Fellow 10/1 co-favorite Patrick Cantlay and Brooks Koepka (third-lowest odds at 14/1) have each received 8% of the total dollars wagered, followed by Justin Rose (22/1) at 6%.

Koepka and Rose lead the way for total number of tickets, as the golfers have captured 6% apiece in that department. A few others have gotten 4% of the total number of tickets: Thomas, Cantlay, Xander Schauffele (15/1) and Matthew Wolff (45/1).

There have been other noteworthy wagers taken at William Hill, with a couple coming on some big longshots. Another Nevada bettor placed $300 on Henrik Norlander 200/1 for a potential total payout of $60,300, the largest one as of now at William Hill.



A $200 bet came in on Keegan Bradley at 175/1 for a potential total payout of $35,200. Both Norlander and Bradley are now 100/1.

One other sizable odds shift has been Joaquin Niemann, who currently has the 11th-lowest odds at 30/1. He’s been listed as high as 45/1, where a Nevada bettor wagered $700 on him for a potential total payout of $32,200.

The actual largest wager taken for the Workday Charity Open has come in on a head-to-head tournament matchup. One Nevada bettor put down $5,600 on Sungjae Im -160 against Byeong-hun An. If Im were to finish with a better score than An, that wager would pay out $9,100.

