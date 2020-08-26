BetMGM, Station Casinos to refund impacted bets after NBA postpones playoff games

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — BetMGM will void and refund impacted bets after the NBA announced it will postpone all of Wednesday’s playoff games.
The company issued a statement, which reads:
Station Casinos Sports House also followed suit, Tweeting:
The postponement was decided after the Milwaukee Bucks players did not take the court for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series against the Orland Magic, CBS Sports reports. The Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers followed suit.
The Bucks players are protesting the Sunday shooting of Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Along with the refunds, BetMGM will also reissue free bets and pay out $100 in free bets to new customers taking part in the company’s bet 1, win $100 promotion for today’s NBA games.