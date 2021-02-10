BetMGM CEO says Super Bowl Sunday outage in Nevada was ‘human error’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Super Bowl Sunday problem at MGM sports books and the BetMGM app was the result of “human error,” according to BetMGM’s CEO.

Adam Greenblatt addressed the problem during the fourth-quarter earnings call for MGM Resorts International.

“We did have an outage. It was restored … It was specific, and was the unfortunate result of a human error, and it has been addressed,” Greenblatt said.

MGM Resorts President and CEO Bill Hornbuckle said it was not caused by the volume of people using BetMGM.

Sports books and app users outside of Nevada did not experience the same problem, MGM said. Greenblatt said it was a record day, and “digital perfomance was robust throughout the U.S.”

“We sincerely apologize” to affected customers, Greenblatt said, and “We hope they are looking forward to March Madness as much as we are.”

MGM has said little else about the problem, issuing only a statement at the time of the outage and an apology.

BetMGM and iGaming have become important parts of MGM’s business, and they company is working to position itself as a leader. Investments and partnerships have been in the news over the past year as the scramble to sign up American gamblers has intensified.