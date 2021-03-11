BetMGM, Buffalo Wild Wings partner to offer special sport bets in 6 states

In this Nov. 20, 2018 photo a scrolling video board with basketball scores is reflected in the ceiling of a sportsbook in Atlantic City, N.J. On Thursday, March 11, 2021, BetMGM and Buffalo Wild Wings launched a program where special sports betting products are offered to customers at one of the chain’s restaurants in New Jersey, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Tennessee and West Virginia. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — BetMGM will offer special sports betting products to customers who are physically inside a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in six states starting Thursday in what the companies say is a first-of-its-kind niche in customized sports betting.

The casino company is launching a new feature of its app in New Jersey, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Tennessee and West Virginia.

It uses geolocation technology to target people who are physically inside a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant and offers them betting products not available to other customers.

David Schwartz, a gambling historian in Nevada, says similar deals could follow with other companies if this arrangement succeeds.

“This partnership makes it clear that MGM — and I doubt it is alone here — is looking to expand its footprint in a time when visiting casino resorts isn’t necessary to gamble,” he said. “I think that this is a glimpse into the kinds of partnerships we will see as physical locations try to leverage sports betting in a digital era.”

Schwartz said it will be interesting to see if the deals offered to Buffalo Wild Wings customers are superior to those available in MGM’s casinos or online sports betting operations.

“If so, that might be a strategic misstep, since they’ll be essentially directing players to not to bother to come on property,” he said. “On the other hand, many of these customers might not be in a position to visit casinos to watch games in the first place, so this could incentivize them to at least bet with the app.”