Sports 8 highlights for Tuesday, Dec. 29

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – In today’s Sports 8 – the 8 News Now sports team touches on the Raiders, the Knights, and the Runnin’ Rebels. The Raiders are preparing for their final game, but no matter what happens Sunday in Denver, the best the team can do is finish 8-8 on the season.

Golden Knights fans are gearing up for Jan. 14: The day when the Knights face off against the Ducks in their 2021 season opener.

And if you haven’t heard from the Runnin’ Rebels program, there’s a reason why: They’ve been dealing with COVID isolation.

8 News Now Sports Director Chris Maathuis has these stories and more in sports 8.