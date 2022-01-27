Viveiros returns to coach Silver Knights following cancer treatments

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Henderson Silver Knights head coach Manny Viveiros will be returning to the bench this weekend. Viveirous has been out since December undergoing cancer treatments. He was diagnosed with prostate cancer in October. Viveiros will be behind the bench this Friday and Saturday when the Silver Knights face the Colorado Eagles at the Orleans Arena,

“I am thrilled to be able to return to coaching and to once again be with my players and fellow coaches, whose support has been so significant throughout these last few months. After recent tests and scans, my doctors have given me clearance to return to my full-time duties with the team and my prognosis is very good. I would like to thank my family for their constant love and support. I want to thank my fellow coaches and my players, who were with me through every step of this journey. And I am grateful to my medical team and the Golden Knights organization for their commitment and resolve in fighting this battle with me. Now I am ready to return behind the bench for the second half of the season and to lead this exceptional group of men towards the playoffs and a Calder Cup run.”

Manny Viveiros, Henderson Silver Knights head coach