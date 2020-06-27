VIDEO: Henderson Silver Knights practice arena making progress

HENDERSON (KLAS) – Lifeguard Arena in Henderson is getting set to be home of the AHL’s Henderson Silver Knights. The $26 million facility is located on historic Water St. Ron Futrell of 8 News Now toured the facility today.

Lifeguard Arena will be similar to City National Arena in Summerlin. It will have two sheets of ice for hockey practice and public skating. There will also be a Mackenzie River Pizza restaurant. It will be located on the southeast part of the building with balconies and views of the mountains in the distance.

Construction should be completed by September 1 and the facility should be open to the public a month later.

