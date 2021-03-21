Thompson shuts out Barracuda; Silver Knights now 13-2-0

LAS VEGAS – A Logan Thompson shutout leads the Henderson Silver Knights to a 4-0 victory over the San Jose Barracuda.

A Pavel Dorofeyev power play goal 4:46 into the first period gave the Silver Knights the early first period advantage 1-0. The second frame was a defensive battle throughout until Jack Dugan rebounded a goal to push the lead, 2-0. Logan Thompson held off the San Jose attack throughout the third until Danny O’Regan and Tyrell Goulbourne notched two goals late in the period to secure the Henderson Silver Knight victory, 4-0.

The Silver Knights will look ahead to their three-game series against the Colorado Eagles Wednesday at 7 p.m. PT at Orleans Arena. Fans can watch the game on AHLTV and listen on 1230 The Game.