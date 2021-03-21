Silver Knights win first game with fans; 5-2 over San Jose

LAS VEGAS – Playing their first home game with fans in the building, the Henderson Silver Knights defeated the San Jose Barracuda 5-2 Saturday afternoon at Orleans Arena.

The Silver Knights opened up the game with a laser wrist shot from Dylan Sikura to gain the early 1-0 advantage. San Jose answered with back-to-back goals to take the 2-1 lead. 12:53 into the second period Dylan Sikura added to his point total by finding a diving Danny O’Regan to even the game at 2-2. Moments later Paul Cotter scored the go-ahead-goal to regain the Henderson lead, 3-2. The Silver Knights picked up where they left off in the third period with continued offensive pressure that led to a Jake Leschyshyn rebound goal and an empty-netter from Ben Jones to secure the 5-2 Silver Knights victory.

The Knights still hold the best record in their division and the league, improving to 12-2-0 on Saturday.

During the game Saturday, the team introduced their mascot, Lucky the Horse. He wears the number seven.

The Silver Knights will face San Jose once again Sunday afternoon at 12 p.m. PT at Orleans Arena. Fans can watch the game locally on The CW Las Vegas (channel 33 or cable 6) or AHLTV, and listen on 1230 The Game.