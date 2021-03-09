Silver Knights tickets to go on sale Wednesday

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 06: Samuel Fagemo #11 of the Ontario Reignbattles Jack Dugan #8 and Dylan Sikura #15 of the Henderson Silver Knights for the puck in the third period of the Silver Knights’ inaugural regular-season home opener at the Orleans Arena on February 6, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Silver Knights defeated the Reign 5-2. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

HENDERSON (KLAS) – Finally, fans will get their first look at the Henderson Silver Knights, in person. Single game tickets will go on sale for the first time Wednesday March 10 at 10 a.m.

The first game with limited fans (15% capacity) will be Saturday March 20, 1 p.m. start against the San Jose Barracuda (San Jose Sharks minor league team). Silver Knights home games are played at the Orleans Arena while their Henderson arena is being built.

The Silver Knights are at the top of the American Hockey League’s Pacific Division with a 10-1-0 record

CLICK HERE for information on how to order Silver Knights tickets.