Silver Knights sweep series over Gulls 4-2; stay undefeated at home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Henderson Silver Knights (Vegas Golden Knights) defeated the San Diego Gulls (Anaheim Ducks), 4-2, Friday afternoon at Orleans Arena. The team is now 8-1-0 all time. This completes a 3 game sweep of the Gulls and moves the Silver Knights to 5-0 at home.

Both teams had slow starts in the first period. Through the first 15 minutes there were a total of eight shots on goal between the two teams. The first goal of the night was credited to the Silver Knights newcomer Pavel Dorofeyev, who had a stellar backhand goal on a breakaway. With only 7.6 seconds left in the first, Andrew Agozzino tied it up on a 5 on 3 power play. San Diego took the lead in the second with a goal scored by Bryce Kindopp. Dylan Sikura evened the field with a wicked top shelf goal. The HSK started the third with a goal from Jake McLaughlin and Gage Quinney sealed the deal with an empty net-netter in the final minutes of the frame, securing the 4-2 win. The Silver Knights are now 8-1-0 all time and are undefeated at home.

The Henderson Silver Knights will hit the road to take on the Colorado Eagles at the Budweiser Events Center next Friday, March 5 at 7:05 p.m. PT. Watch the match up on AHLTV and listen on 1230 The Game.