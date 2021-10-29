Silver Knights set to show off ‘Battle Born’ jerseys in Friday game

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A tweet showing “Battle Born” uniforms hanging at lockers gives a glimpse before the Henderson Silver Knights take the ice today for a game against the Bakersfield Condors.

The battle is near ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/Jlx88fJRd5 — Henderson Silver Knights (@HSKnights) October 29, 2021

The jerseys are in the color of the state flag with a Battle Born emblem.

Late Thursday, the team announced that Head Coach Manny Viveiros will be back behind the bench for today’s game.

The Silver Knights play at 11 a.m. at Orleans Arena. The teams play again Saturday at 4 p.m.

The Silver Knights are currently 2-1-1 on the season.