Silver Knights remain undefeated at home with 3-2 win over Gulls

Silver Knights

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Goals by Jake McLaughlin, Dylan Sikura, and Patrick Brown secure the 3-2 win for the Henderson Silver Knights over the San Diego Gulls on Friday night at Orleans Arena.

The Henderson Silver Knights started the night by getting an early lead with a goal scored by McLaughlin in the first five minutes. Henderson led off the second period with a 5 on 3 power play goal scored by Sikura. The Gulls responded with a power play goal of their own from Chase De Leo to make it 2-1 HSK. To end the period Patrick Brown was able to put the puck away in an odd man rush. Six seconds into a power play in the third, Jamie Drysdale scored to put San Diego within one, but defense and goal tending secured the game for HSK, 3-2. Oscar Dansk finished the night with 28 saves and the Silver Knights advanced to 7-1-0 on the season.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Henderson Silver Knights will play the San Diego Gulls again on Saturday at 2 p.m. PT at Orleans Arena. Watch the game locally on The CW Las Vegas (Channel 33 or Cable 6) or AHLTV, and listen on 1230 The Game.

