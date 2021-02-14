Silver Knights remain perfect with 3-0 win at Bakersfield

In the second game of a back-to-back matchup with the Condors, the Silver Knights got on the board with a power play goal from Dylan Sikura at 8:04 in the first.

Lucas Elvenes added to HSK’s tally in the last quarter of the second, and was followed up by Ryan Murphy who collected his third goal in three games with just three seconds left in the period. The Silver Knights held on in the final frame and secured the 3-0 win.

FIRST SHUTOUT WIN IN FRANCHISE HISTORY 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/AuPeVkImWP — Henderson Silver Knights (@HSKnights) February 14, 2021

Dylan Ferguson stayed busy making 24 saves by the end of the night in his debut with Henderson. This was the first shutout in franchise history for the Silver Knights and the first pro shutout for Ferguson.

The Silver Knights improved to 4-0-0.

The Silver Knights travel to Ontario, CA to take on the Reign 5 p.m. Sunday. The Silver Knights won their previous two games against the L.A. Kings farm team.