Silver Knights playoff schedule announced; first game Friday

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 06: The Henderson Silver Knights logo is shown on center ice before team’s inaugural regular-season home opener against the Ontario Reign at the Orleans Arena on February 6, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Silver Knights defeated the Reign 5-2. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (May 17, 2021) – The American Hockey League has announced the schedule for the start of the Pacific Division playoff tournament.

All seven teams are participating in the tournament to determine the 2020-21 division championship. The fourth- through seventh-place clubs in the regular-season standings are playing a single-elimination play-in, held at FivePoint Arena at Great Park Ice in Irvine, Calif., to determine who will join the top three teams in the best-of-three semifinals.

The semifinal winners will advance to a best-of-three finals, with that winner being awarded the John D. Chick Trophy as champions of the Pacific Division; the Chick Trophy has been presented to an AHL division champion annually since 1961-62.

Pacific Division Play-In Round

Game 1 – Tue., May 18 – (7) Tucson Roadrunners vs. (4) San Jose Barracuda, 1:00 PDT

Game 2 – Tue., May 18 – (6) Ontario Reign vs. (5) Colorado Eagles, 7:30 PDT

Game 3 – Wed., May 19 – Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 7:00 PDT

— All games at Irvine, CA

Pacific Division Semifinals (best-of-3)

(1) Henderson Silver Knights vs. Play-In Winner

Game 1 – Fri., May 21 – Play-In Winner vs. Henderson, 7:00 PDT

Game 2 – Sun., May 23 – Henderson vs. Play-In Winner, 1:00 PDT

Game 3 – Mon., May 24 – Play-In Winner vs. Henderson, TBD (if necessary)

— All games at Las Vegas, NV

Pacific Division Semifinals (best-of-3)

(2) Bakersfield Condors vs. (3) San Diego Gulls

Game 1 – Fri., May 21 – San Diego vs. Bakersfield, 6:00 PDT

Game 2 – Sun., May 23 – Bakersfield vs. San Diego, 5:00 PDT

Game 3 – Mon., May 24 – San Diego vs. Bakersfield, 6:00 PDT (if necessary)

— All games at Bakersfield, CA

Pacific Division Finals (best-of-3; to conclude by May 29)

Semifinal #1 winner vs. Semifinal #2 winner

Game 1 – TBD

Game 2 – TBD

Game 3 – TBD (if necessary)

— All games at home of higher seed

All Pacific Division playoff games will be available for viewing on AHLTV. Full Silver Knights broadcast details will be announced soon.