LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Henderson Silver Knights played their first ever road game tonight in Bakersfield, CA and they came away with a 3-1 win. Two goals in the third period was the difference.

Silver Knights got goals from Thomas Jurco (1), Ryan Murphy (2) and Patrick Brown (1). Danny O’Regan (4) added 2 assists.

Logan Thompson stopped 26 of 27 shots from the Condors. Same teams play tomorrow at 8 p.m.