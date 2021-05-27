Silver Knights look to even series with Condors tonight at T-Mobile Arena

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 06: The Henderson Silver Knights logo is shown on center ice before team’s inaugural regular-season home opener against the Ontario Reign at the Orleans Arena on February 6, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Silver Knights defeated the Reign 5-2. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Silver Knights fall short to the Bakersfield Condors in overtime to trail the series, 1-0, Wednesday night at T-Mobile Arena.

Bakersfield opened up the scoring midway through the first period with a well-placed shot, high glove side from Adam Cracknell to give the Condors a 1-0 lead. Despite the pace picking up in the second period, the teams skated through a scoreless second period. Seven minutes into the second period, the Silver Knights took advantage of a defensive-zone turnover. Ben Jones made a silky move and beat Stuart Skinner five hole to tie the game up, 1-1. Two minutes later, Bakersfield responded with a goal of their own to regain their lead, 2-1, scored by Seth Griffith. Later in the period, the Silver Knights tied it back up, 2-2, on a highlight-reel goal. The beautiful passing between Daniil Miromanov and Maxim Marushev led to a tap-in goal for Pavel Dorofeyev. Bakersfield ended the game in overtime off the stick of Adam Cracknell to win, 3-2.

The Silver Knights will play Game 2 against the Bakersfield Condors Thursday night at 7 P.M. PT at T-Mobile Arena. Fans can watch the game on AHLTV, and can listen on 1230 The Game.